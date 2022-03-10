Dr. Jan Barrios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Barrios, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Barrios, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Millennium Physician Group LLC11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 3010, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 302-3291
Premier Endoscopy Center LLC1656 Medical Blvd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 449-4945
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor in SWFL by far! Very attentive and detailed in responses.
About Dr. Jan Barrios, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1164538138
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrios has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrios has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrios speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.