Dr. Jarod John, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster160 N Pointe Blvd Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 358-0800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I saw Dr. John as a second opinion about my MS. He actually reviewed my imaging and showed me that my brain has been getting worse. My prior neurologist has not made any changes or discussed my imaging with me for 3 years. Dr. John has me som on new medication and I hope it works. I am so glad my doctor sent me to him.
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. John has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods.