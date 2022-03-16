Dr. Jeffrey Yergler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yergler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Yergler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Yergler, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Yergler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis IN and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Goshen Health Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Woodlawn Hospital.
Dr. Yergler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yergler's Office Locations
-
1
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yergler?
Professional doctor who told me what to expect both good and bad. Preparation will provide the opportunity for a better outcome. So I now prepare.
About Dr. Jeffrey Yergler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1750360079
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis IN
- University Of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yergler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yergler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yergler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yergler works at
Dr. Yergler has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yergler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yergler speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Yergler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yergler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yergler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yergler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.