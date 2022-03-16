Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Yergler, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Yergler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis IN and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Goshen Health Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Yergler works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.