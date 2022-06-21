Overview

Dr. Jiayi Li, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Li works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.