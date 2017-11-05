Overview of Dr. Jitesh Kar, MD

Dr. Jitesh Kar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JJ Group of Hospitals and Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Kar works at Neurology Institute of Huntsville Inc in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.