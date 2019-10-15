Dr. Joe Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joe Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joe Park, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Mgmt. Center15447 W Sand St Ste 101B, Victorville, CA 92392 Directions (760) 843-9679
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit and I have 7 issues to deal with. I'm hoping Dr. Park can help me feel less pain and live a little more comfortable in my senior years. I'm not ready to be wheelchair bound yet. He seems to know what he's talking about and the staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Joe Park, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1083645832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- La Sierra University Riverside, CA
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
