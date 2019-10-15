See All Anesthesiologists in Victorville, CA
Dr. Joe Park, MD

Anesthesiology
3.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joe Park, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Park works at Advanced Pain Mgmt. Center in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Mgmt. Center
    15447 W Sand St Ste 101B, Victorville, CA 92392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 843-9679

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Valley Hospital
  • Saint Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joe Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1083645832
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • La Sierra University Riverside, CA
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joe Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park works at Advanced Pain Mgmt. Center in Victorville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Park’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

