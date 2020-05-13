Dr. Joel Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Greenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Greenberg, MD
Dr. Joel Greenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Memorial Satilla Health and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
Savannah Neurology Specialists6602 Waters Ave Bldg C, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 299-5896
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Memorial Satilla Health
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Greenberg for dementia/Alzheimer condition I trust him and i am grateful that I found him after moving to Savannah six years ago.
About Dr. Joel Greenberg, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1518909639
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Miami Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
