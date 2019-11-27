Overview of Dr. John Brayton, MD

Dr. John Brayton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Brayton works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.