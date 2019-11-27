Dr. John Brayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brayton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Brayton, MD
Dr. John Brayton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Brayton works at
Dr. Brayton's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center - Delnor351 Delnor Dr Ste 401, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brayton?
Dr Brayton performed my Chiari Malformation decompression surgery and is extremely knowledgeable and understanding in this area. He takes time to talk to you and understand your condition and pain.
About Dr. John Brayton, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528179363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- U Iowa Hosp
- Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brayton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brayton works at
Dr. Brayton has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brayton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brayton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brayton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.