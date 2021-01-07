Dr. John Gurskis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurskis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gurskis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Gurskis, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UCLA Pain Management Fellowship and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Gurskis works at
Locations
John Gurskis, MD Pain Management2865 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (714) 926-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- United Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He was the only doctor I saw in almost 6 years that was able to give me substantial pain relief--he saved my life!
About Dr. John Gurskis, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Filipino
- 1417010182
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University Of California-Davis
- Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's
- UCLA Pain Management Fellowship
- Loyola University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurskis speaks Arabic and Filipino.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurskis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurskis.
