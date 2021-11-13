Overview

Dr. John Northup, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Northup works at Savannah Medical Group in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.