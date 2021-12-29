Dr. John Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Thompson, MD
Dr. John Thompson, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
The Villages Health1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 810, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 574-6847Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Short wait, friendly staff. Dr. Thompson spent time, listened and explained clearly.
About Dr. John Thompson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1578624342
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Shands Hospital
- Shands Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.