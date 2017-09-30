Overview of Dr. John Won, MD

Dr. John Won, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Won works at Dr. John Won in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Overactive Bladder, Bladder Surgery and Cystometry along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.