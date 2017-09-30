Dr. Won has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Won, MD
Overview of Dr. John Won, MD
Dr. John Won, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Won works at
Dr. Won's Office Locations
John H. Won Urology PC4161 Kissena Blvd Ste B, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 888-7800
Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5454
- 3 14238 37th Ave Ste 2F, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 888-7800
John H. Won Urology PC400 Sylvan Ave Ste 108, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 731-3202
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Experiencing the prospect of Prostate Cancer has to say the least, led to anticipatory jitters and considerable stress. Dr. Won and his entire team go out of their way to ease your emotional and physical discomfort. I would also be remiss if I failed to mentioned his extraordinary diagnostic skills and his deftness of touch when you are undergoing a biopsy procedure - absolutely no pain. The latter was always an issue at other practioner's offices. With heartfelt appreciation Martin Weinstein
About Dr. John Won, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Korean
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- New York Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Won accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Won has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Won has seen patients for Overactive Bladder, Bladder Surgery and Cystometry, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Won on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Won speaks Chinese and Korean.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Won. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Won.
