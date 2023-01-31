See All Neurosurgeons in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Jonathan Hobbs, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Hobbs, MD

Dr. Jonathan Hobbs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Hobbs works at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Portage, IN and Chesterton, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hobbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Porter Regional Hospital
    85 E US Highway 6 Ste 310, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 926-2000
  2. 2
    Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute PC
    3691 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 921-1444
  3. 3
    500 E 109 Ave, Chesterton, IN 46304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 921-1444
  4. 4
    Lakeshore Bone and Joint Institute
    601 Gateway Blvd N, Chesterton, IN 46304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 921-1444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jonathan Hobbs, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1699023747
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Hobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hobbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

