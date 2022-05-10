Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Schiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Schiff, MD
Dr. Jonathan Schiff, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Schiff's Office Locations
Barbara L. Schultz M.d. Pllc1120 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough compassionate and knowledgeable. He answers all my questions and gives me great advice.
About Dr. Jonathan Schiff, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.