Dr. Jonathan Schiff, MD

Urology
4.8 (18)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Schiff, MD

Dr. Jonathan Schiff, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Schiff works at Barbara L. Schultz M.d. Pllc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Schiff's Office Locations

    Barbara L. Schultz M.d. Pllc
    1120 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128
(212) 996-6660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 10, 2022
Extremely thorough compassionate and knowledgeable. He answers all my questions and gives me great advice.
Robin Weber — May 10, 2022
About Dr. Jonathan Schiff, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588694723
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schiff works at Barbara L. Schultz M.d. Pllc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schiff’s profile.

Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.

