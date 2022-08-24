Dr. Joseph Fares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Fares, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Fares works at
Locations
-
1
HonorHealth Gastroenterology - Deer Valley19646 N 27th Ave Ste 408, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 780-0100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Honorhealth Gastroenterology North Valley19636 N 27th Ave Ste 408, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 780-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fares?
I have my first appointment in September. Your address is wrong 19636 N 27th Ave Suite 408
About Dr. Joseph Fares, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1376523902
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall Univ./St. Joseph's Hospital and MC
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fares has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fares works at
Dr. Fares has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fares speaks Arabic and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.