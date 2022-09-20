Overview of Dr. Kais Alsharif, MD

Dr. Kais Alsharif, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.



Dr. Alsharif works at Pain Management Associates Inc in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.