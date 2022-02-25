Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 8B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-0947
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel and his team are phenomenal and I couldn’t imagine putting the fate of my health in anyone else’s hands. They are thorough and their bedside manner is top tier. They assured me in every way that I would be taken care of and every procedure I went through was a breeze. I highly recommend Dr. Patel and his amazing team.
About Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982707212
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
