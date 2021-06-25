Overview

Dr. Kartik Ananth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ananth works at Pacific Pain & Wellness Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.