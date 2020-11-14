Dr. Kenneth Etra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Etra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Etra, MD
Dr. Kenneth Etra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Etra works at
Dr. Etra's Office Locations
-
1
Stephen Silverman M.d. PC560 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-6200
-
2
Nassau and Suffolk Otolaryngology575 Underhill Blvd Ste 175, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 921-6780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Etra?
Very clean staff every nice and the visit was great I was treated with care and question were answered well . The doctor explained everything an did no rush visit
About Dr. Kenneth Etra, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225012313
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etra works at
Dr. Etra has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Etra speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Etra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.