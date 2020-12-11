See All Cardiologists in Lutz, FL
Dr. Kevin Makati, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Makati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tufts - New England Medical Center

Dr. Makati works at Tampa Cardiac Specialists LLC in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Cardiac Specialists LLC
    4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 205, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 229-9292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Makati, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467541953
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts - New England Medical Center
    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Makati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makati works at Tampa Cardiac Specialists LLC in Lutz, FL. View the full address on Dr. Makati’s profile.

    Dr. Makati has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Makati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

