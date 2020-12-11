Overview

Dr. Kevin Makati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tufts - New England Medical Center



Dr. Makati works at Tampa Cardiac Specialists LLC in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.