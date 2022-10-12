Dr. Kimberly Safman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Safman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Safman, MD
Dr. Kimberly Safman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Safman works at
Dr. Safman's Office Locations
-
1
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Institute of Newport Beach19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 722-7038
-
3
Newport Orthopedic Institute2 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safman?
My visits are always awesome. Dr. Safman and the staff are truly the definition of professionalism. They make sure all procedures and information regarding visits are relayed and understood.
About Dr. Kimberly Safman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1255372116
Education & Certifications
- Pain Management Medical Center, Long Beach, Ca
- University Of California, Irvine
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safman works at
Dr. Safman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Safman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.