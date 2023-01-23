Overview

Dr. Kinnari Kher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Kher works at Mt Auburn Therapeutic Endoscopy in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.