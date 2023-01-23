Dr. Kinnari Kher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinnari Kher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kinnari Kher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Kher works at
Locations
Mt Auburn Therapeutic Endoscopy300 Mount Auburn St Ste 405, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 492-0630
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 492-0630Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Kher to be genuinely concerned, patient, and thorough. She has gone the extra mile to try to diagnose my GI problem.
About Dr. Kinnari Kher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821102237
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kher has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.