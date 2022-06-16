See All Gastroenterologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Krista Edelman, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Krista Edelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Edelman works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Creek Office
    1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23233 (804) 330-7840
    Bremo
    5875 Bremo Rd Ste 601, Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 673-2806
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hernia
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hernia

Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hernia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Asthma
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arthritis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Overweight
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
Acute Sinusitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Ulcer
Essential Tremor
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Genital Herpes
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Manometry
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Dr Edelman is extremely thorough, most competent, asks the right questions, provides answers & spends time developing a plan of treatment with the patient. Her support staff is amazing - Andrea & Casey are thorough & competent - like Dr. E. Dr E & her support staff are caring and concerned that procedures etc are scheduled and the patient feels comfortable and welcome. - FYI I had also called a month or so ago with a problem which was quickly handled - Thanks Courtney. I've spoken with you by phone a number of times and like your coworkers, you're thorough, competent and nice. Hope to meet you as well. I highly recommend Dr E & staff. (I wish all MD offices were well managed as RGA).
    Sharon G.F. — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Krista Edelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417249434
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med Med College Of Virginia
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center School Of Medicine, Richmond, Va
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krista Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edelman works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Edelman’s profile.

    Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

