Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD

Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kayserman works at Center for Breast Health and Disease Management in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kayserman's Office Locations

    Clara Maass Medical Center
    1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 955-2284
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Retina Consultants, PA II
    39 S Fullerton Ave Fl 2, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 783-7830
    Retina Consultants, PA II
    119 Prospect St # 200, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-3878
    Retina Consultants, PA II
    600 Pavonia Ave Ste 66, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 656-1212
    Retina Consultants, PA II
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave # 3, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 612-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kayserman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kayserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kayserman has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kayserman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayserman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayserman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayserman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayserman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

