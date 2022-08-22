Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD
Overview of Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD
Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kayserman works at
Dr. Kayserman's Office Locations
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (201) 955-2284MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retina Consultants, PA II39 S Fullerton Ave Fl 2, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 783-7830
Retina Consultants, PA II119 Prospect St # 200, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-3878
Retina Consultants, PA II600 Pavonia Ave Ste 66, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 656-1212
Retina Consultants, PA II1200 E Ridgewood Ave # 3, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 612-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
she is caring, humble and knowledgeable doctor, gets only 5 stars. What else would you wish for your surgeon; and the only reason you may disagree with this is because your vision needs to improved as soon as you make an appointment in her office.
About Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1417926361
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr/Kings Co Hosp
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kayserman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayserman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kayserman has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kayserman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kayserman speaks Polish, Russian and Ukrainian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayserman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayserman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayserman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayserman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.