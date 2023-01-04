See All Ophthalmologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Louis Angioletti Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Angioletti Jr, MD

Dr. Louis Angioletti Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Angioletti Jr works at Retina Center Of New Jersey in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ, Union, NJ and Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Angioletti Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Center of New Jersey LLC
    1086 Teaneck Rd Ste 2A, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 871-3414
  2. 2
    1 Corporate Dr, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 871-3414
  3. 3
    1095 Morris Ave Ste 103A, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 312-1001
  4. 4
    Retina Center of NJ, LLP
    1255 Broad St Ste 104, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 707-5632

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Floaters
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Floaters

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 04, 2023
    Excellent friendly professional I liked it.
    Z.Wancier — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. Louis Angioletti Jr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 57 years of experience
    • English, French and Greek
    • 1528067832
    • New York Medical College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Angioletti Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angioletti Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angioletti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angioletti Jr has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angioletti Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Angioletti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angioletti Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angioletti Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angioletti Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

