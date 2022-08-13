Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas Bryant, MD
Overview of Dr. Lucas Bryant, MD
Dr. Lucas Bryant, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
- 1 660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 120, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 656-7859
-
2
Advanced Orthopaedic and Spine Institute5002 Crossings Cir Ste 110, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 553-9100
-
3
REN Dermatology1195 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 202, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 835-3220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryant?
I would like to share my experience at Dr Lucas Bryant’s office. I have had chronic ear issues and breathing issues for ten years and have seen two other Physicians with no improvement. Tubes inserted and ear surgery did not correct the problem. Dr Bryant corrected everything. I can now breath without obstruction which has helped with my breathing while sleeping. No sleep apnea just a deviated septum that needed correction. As for my hearing I was at thirty percent in left ear and seventy percent in my right ear. I don’t know what the percentages are now but I can hear clearly all the time. I would like to recommend Dr Lucas Bryant and his great staff for a quality-of-life changing improvement. If your problem can be fixed Dr Bryant, is your doctor.
About Dr. Lucas Bryant, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1902166341
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.