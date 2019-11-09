See All Hematologists in Caribou, ME
Dr. Majed Abuhajir, MD

Hematology
3.8 (4)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Majed Abuhajir, MD

Dr. Majed Abuhajir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Caribou, ME. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Abuhajir works at Aroostook Pathology Services in Caribou, ME with other offices in Battle Creek, MI and Bristol, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abuhajir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aroostook Pathology Services
    163 Van Buren Rd, Caribou, ME 04736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 498-3111
  2. 2
    Bronson Oncology & Hematology Specialists - Battle Creek
    300 North Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 245-8660
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Pines Health Services
    74 Access Hwy, Caribou, ME 04736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 498-2356
  4. 4
    WMA Hematology & Oncology at Bristol
    743 Island Rd, Bristol, VA 24201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 469-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    I am a service connected disabled veteran. I was diagnosed having MDS with excess blasts at the VA hospital in Denver. I was told that with treatment I had 2 to 3 years to live. Living too far from Denver I relocated to Las Vegas for the new VA hospital. I became very disappointed in my assigned oncologist and asked for a change. I was reassigned as the first patient for Dr. Abuhajir who was moving from Wisconsin to Las Vegas. I heard from other doctors there that he did not follow the "usual" treatments for MDS and that he spent too much time with patience. Doctors that followed "usual" treatment told me I had 2 to 3 years left to live. That was nearly 10 years ago. If Dr. Abuhajir had followed the "usual" treatment, I assume I would have lived only 2 to 3 years. At 78 years old, I have had many VA and non-VA doctors (some good, some bad). I put more faith and trust in Dr. Abuhajir than any other.
    Tom Dinkel — Nov 09, 2019
    About Dr. Majed Abuhajir, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700837218
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abuhajir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abuhajir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuhajir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuhajir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuhajir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuhajir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

