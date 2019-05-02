Dr. Manreet Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manreet Kaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manreet Kaur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Kaur works at
Locations
Baylor College of Medicine General Internal7200 Cambridge St Ste 8B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-0950
Baylor College of Medicine6620 Main St Fl 12, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-0950
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Kaur since 2013 after another doctor told me he could no longer handle my UC case. She gave me hope and explains options and plans. Her face is one of comfort to me now that I’ve gone from being terribly sick to relatively well. I’ve since moved from Houston but drive back twice a year to see her. I recommend her to every GI/IBD patient that I meet.
About Dr. Manreet Kaur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1134330236
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Washinton University School Of Medicine
- Kettering Medical Center
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur works at
Dr. Kaur has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.