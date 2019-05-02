Overview

Dr. Manreet Kaur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Kaur works at Baylor Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.