Dr. Marc Smaldone, MD

Urology
5.0 (20)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Smaldone, MD

Dr. Marc Smaldone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Smaldone works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smaldone's Office Locations

    Fox Chase Cancer Center
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 214-3940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marc Smaldone, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225292477
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smaldone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smaldone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smaldone works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Smaldone’s profile.

    Dr. Smaldone has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smaldone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smaldone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smaldone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smaldone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smaldone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

