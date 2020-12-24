See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Maria Zarzour, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (7)
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Zarzour, MD

Dr. Maria Zarzour, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Zarzour works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zarzour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Maria Zarzour, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396987756
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zarzour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zarzour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zarzour works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Zarzour’s profile.

    Dr. Zarzour has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarzour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarzour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarzour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarzour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarzour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

