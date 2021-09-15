Overview of Dr. Mark Zaontz, MD

Dr. Mark Zaontz, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.



Dr. Zaontz works at CHOP Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.