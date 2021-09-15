See All Pediatric Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mark Zaontz, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Zaontz, MD

Dr. Mark Zaontz, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.

Dr. Zaontz works at CHOP Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Zaontz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dialysis Unit At Chop Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care
    3500 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-3749
  2. 2
    Chca Nj Hematology & Oncology
    1012 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 435-1300
  3. 3
    Children's surgical Associates
    3401 Civic Center Blvd Bldg 3, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-2754
  4. 4
    Urology for Children, LLC
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E360, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 751-7880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Hypospadias
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 15, 2021
    Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Zaontz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346216710
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital|Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Zaontz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaontz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaontz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaontz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaontz has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Hypospadias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaontz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaontz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaontz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaontz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaontz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

