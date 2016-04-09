Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Sullivan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital, Norwood Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
SMG Associates In Internal Medicine Specialty825 Washington St Ste 340, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (617) 636-5883
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-3000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Morton Hospital and Medical Center Inc.88 Washington St, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 828-7380
Blackstone Orthopedics & Sports Medicine738 Washington St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 761-6025
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Norwood Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Sullivan is truly an excellent, caring doctor. Spends time explaining your condition and listens to your concerns. Returns phone calls, does not keep you waiting and most importantly does everything in his power to make you well.
- Hospital Of The University Of
- Hospital Of The University Of
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.