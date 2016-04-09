Overview

Dr. Matthew Sullivan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital, Norwood Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at SMG Associates In Internal Medicine Specialty in Norwood, MA with other offices in Needham, MA, Boston, MA, Taunton, MA and Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.