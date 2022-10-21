Overview

Dr. Michael Horner, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Horner works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Golden, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO and Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.