Dr. Michael Horner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Horner, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Panorama Orthopedics and Spine Center660 Golden Ridge Rd Ste 250, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 273-7321Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Highlands Ranch1060 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Office7851 S Elati St Ste 103, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (720) 497-6170
Hospital Affiliations
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. H Is straight forward and clear on your diagnosis and treatment options. I felt his advice was practical. I got an injection which provided almost immediate relief, following up with physical therapy. Very happy with care at this point.
About Dr. Michael Horner, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University-Electrodiagnostic Medicine|Michigan State University-Interventional Pain Management
- Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horner has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
200 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner.
