Dr. Michael Trotter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Trotter, MD
Dr. Michael Trotter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trotter's Office Locations
- 1 911 W 38th St Ste 210, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 451-7935
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trotter is a top shelf Urolohist. He makes you feel comfortable and at the same time gives a thorough and understandable plan of care as well as a realistic expectation prognosis. One of the best Uros in Austin.
About Dr. Michael Trotter, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1992779599
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Urology
