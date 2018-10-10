See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Michael Trotter, MD

Urology
4.5 (25)
Austin, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Trotter, MD

Dr. Michael Trotter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Trotter's Office Locations

    911 W 38th St Ste 210, Austin, TX 78705 (512) 451-7935

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arise Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Testicular Dysfunction
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 10, 2018
    Dr. Trotter is a top shelf Urolohist. He makes you feel comfortable and at the same time gives a thorough and understandable plan of care as well as a realistic expectation prognosis. One of the best Uros in Austin.
    Denny in Houston, TX — Oct 10, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Trotter, MD

    Urology
    English
    1992779599
    Education & Certifications

    University Of New Mexico
    University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Urology
