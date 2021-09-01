Dr. Michael Viksjo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viksjo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Viksjo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Viksjo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Gastroenterology Group1308 Morris Ave Ste 102, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 851-2770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 90 Us-22, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (201) 851-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing & Excellent! Very patient & takes time to go over everything, also keeps on top of everything & follows up. Highly recommend! The Best GI I know.
About Dr. Michael Viksjo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viksjo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viksjo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viksjo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viksjo has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viksjo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viksjo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Viksjo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viksjo.
