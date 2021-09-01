Overview

Dr. Michael Viksjo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Viksjo works at Advanced Gastroenterology Group in Union, NJ with other offices in Springfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.