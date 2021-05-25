Overview

Dr. Mike Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duarte, CA. They completed their fellowship with NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH



Dr. Chen works at City of Hope in Duarte, CA with other offices in South Pasadena, CA and Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.