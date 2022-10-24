Overview

Dr. Mohammad Al-Assi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Al-Assi works at Gastroenterology Associates of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.