Dr. Mukesh Misra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Misra works at AV Neuroscience Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.