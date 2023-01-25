Overview of Dr. Nader Dahdaleh, MD

Dr. Nader Dahdaleh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dahdaleh works at Center for Spine Health at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.