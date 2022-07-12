Overview of Dr. Nalin Patel, MD

Dr. Nalin Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Patel works at Tampa Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adenoidectomy, Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.