Dr. Nazia Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nazia Hasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Hasan works at
Locations
1
NorthBay Health Gastroenterology - Green Valley4520 Business Center Dr Ste 180, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
2
NorthBay Health Gastroenterology - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compass Rose Health Plan
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nazia Hasan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1831394667
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
