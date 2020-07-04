Overview of Dr. Patricia Burke, MD

Dr. Patricia Burke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Burke works at Patricia Burke MD in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.