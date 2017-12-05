Dr. Paul Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Anderson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Locations
Digestive Diseases Group-baylor4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Anderson for a routine colonoscopy. Everything went well and I was in and out in no time.
About Dr. Paul Anderson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1578676664
Education & Certifications
- U Tx Hsc
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Anderson works at
