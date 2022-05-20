Dr. Paul Jo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Jo, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Jo, MD
Dr. Paul Jo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Fairview Hospital and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Jo works at
Dr. Jo's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Specialists2301 SE 3rd Ave Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-0029
L. Mcchesney M.d. & Surgical Associates PA6907 Sw Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 351-0029
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Fairview Hospital
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring Dr. Was impressed that he took the time to pray with my husband before his surgery. Very personable & kind.
About Dr. Paul Jo, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jo has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Jo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jo.
