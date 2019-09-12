Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klutts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM
Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Klutts works at
Dr. Klutts' Office Locations
1
Dixie Highway4420 Dixie Hwy Ste 130, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 805-3338Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Elizabethtown3045 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-3338Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Bardstown900 Chambers Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (502) 331-6307Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
4
Elizabethtown Office1239 Woodland Dr Ste 101, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klutts is very Professional and Personable!! GREAT Group of people at Ky Foot and Ankle!!!
About Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1285956706
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital & St Marys Healthcare
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Nicholls State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klutts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klutts accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klutts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klutts has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klutts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klutts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klutts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klutts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klutts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.