Overview of Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM

Dr. Paul Klutts, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Klutts works at Kentucky/Indiana Foot & Ankle Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY and Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.