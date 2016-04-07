Dr. Peter Stubenrauch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stubenrauch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Stubenrauch, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Stubenrauch, MD
Dr. Peter Stubenrauch, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Stubenrauch's Office Locations
National Jewish Health1400 Jackson St # A542, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 764-6551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stubedrauch is very invested in how I an doing, takes the time to hear me, answers my question, explains what is going on with my health, provides positive feedback for changes I have made!
About Dr. Peter Stubenrauch, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1669528345
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health and Science University Program
- University Of Colorado Denver
- University Of Colorado Denver
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stubenrauch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stubenrauch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stubenrauch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stubenrauch works at
Dr. Stubenrauch has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stubenrauch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubenrauch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stubenrauch.
