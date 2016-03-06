Dr. Rami Malek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Malek, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rami Malek, DPM
Dr. Rami Malek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Malek works at
Dr. Malek's Office Locations
-
1
North America Medical Technology Consultation LLC3 Hospital Plz Ste 312, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-3006
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malek is a great Dr. he really cares about his patients. His waiting room is never crowded.
About Dr. Rami Malek, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1609836063
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
