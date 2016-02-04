Dr. Robert Muggia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muggia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Muggia, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Muggia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Health Associates Endoscopy91 Montvale Ave Ste 103, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 391-5525
Winchester Office955 Main St, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-5855
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Benesight
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He literally saved my life. I was being treated (2 months) by my primary care for heartburn and with no improvement and was referred to Dr. Muggia. I requested an emergency appointment.and his staff was able to get me in the same day! Dr. Muggia instinctively knew that something was wrong and immediately sent me for heart tests. He contacted the hospital's cardiologists to ensure that my tests were reviewed immediately. It was discovered that I was having a heart attack! Thank you Dr. Muggia
About Dr. Robert Muggia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C, Gastroenterology Duke Univ Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Duke University
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muggia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muggia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muggia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muggia has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muggia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muggia speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Muggia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muggia.
