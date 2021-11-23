See All Hematologists in Westwood, KS
Dr. Robert Pluenneke, MD

Hematology
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Pluenneke, MD

Dr. Robert Pluenneke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas / School of Medicine

Dr. Pluenneke works at University of Kansas Health System in Westwood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pluenneke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Medical Pavilion and the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion
    2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    North Kansas City Hospital, Medical Plaza North
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 20, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 421-0188
  3. 3
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    8700 N Green Hills Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg
  • Hedrick Medical Center
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2021
    Dr. Pluenneke always takes his time to answer all your questions. His staff answers questions through MyChart in a timely fashion unlike other clinics where you play phone tag. Communication is top notch. I've never had a clinic be so responsive.
    — Nov 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Pluenneke, MD
    About Dr. Robert Pluenneke, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205808672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Fellowship

