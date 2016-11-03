Overview of Dr. Robert Vallar, MD

Dr. Robert Vallar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Vallar works at Retina Consultants, PA II in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ, Belleville, NJ and Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.